Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 2,600 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 593,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,084,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10,685.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,204,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 2,183,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $14.06 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

