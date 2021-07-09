Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $2,988,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,538.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock valued at $261,815,984 in the last three months.

NYSE SNAP opened at $61.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.