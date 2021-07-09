Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $23.02 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $196.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.34 and a fifty-two week high of $197.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

