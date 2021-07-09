Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $293.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $155.32 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

