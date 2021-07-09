Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,700 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $374.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $377.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

