FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $270.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.64.

FLT stock opened at $250.97 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.14.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

