Fore Capital LLC Sells 76,825 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Fore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,825 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Copper and Gold were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,759,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 678,315 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 1,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

