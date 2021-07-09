Forterra (LON:FORT) Trading Down 3.4%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.50 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.58). Approximately 119,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 546,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.50 ($3.70).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FORT shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

Get Forterra alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.23. The company has a market capitalization of £626.49 million and a P/E ratio of -105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.