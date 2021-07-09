Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $126,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

