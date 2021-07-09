Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 9,500 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Anaplan makes up 0.9% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,293. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

