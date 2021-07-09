Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

