Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $302,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 582,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of SITE traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,564. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.82.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

