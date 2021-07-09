Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 142,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.