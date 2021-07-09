Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $144.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.