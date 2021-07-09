Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 508 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,058,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

