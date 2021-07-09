Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

