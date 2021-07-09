Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX opened at $133.27 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

