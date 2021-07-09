Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.