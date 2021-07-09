Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,119 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

