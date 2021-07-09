Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

