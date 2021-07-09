Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Down 0.5%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.06. Approximately 9,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.60 million and a PE ratio of -21.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.05.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

