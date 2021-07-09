FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Trading 0.8% Higher

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

About FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA)

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

