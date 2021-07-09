FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 3.8%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 1,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,248,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

