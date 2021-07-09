FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.25. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 13,982 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.45. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

