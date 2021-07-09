FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report $14.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.58 million and the highest is $14.86 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $59.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.49 million to $60.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $62.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

