FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of FVCB opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $228.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

