FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lifestyle International in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lifestyle International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Lifestyle International stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Lifestyle International has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

