FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ocado Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS OCDDY opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

