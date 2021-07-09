FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issued By KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Monday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.