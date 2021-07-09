FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Reduced by Analyst

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tuesday Morning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.81 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 191.21%.

In other Tuesday Morning news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

