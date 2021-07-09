FY2022 EPS Estimates for Land Securities Group plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Land Securities Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

