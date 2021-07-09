Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 118,754 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,754 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

