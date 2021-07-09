Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

