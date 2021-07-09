Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in News during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of News stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

