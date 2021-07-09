Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 418,000 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

