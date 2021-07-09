Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.90). Galapagos reported earnings per share of ($1.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million.

GLPG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $68.76. 3,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98. Galapagos has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.55.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.