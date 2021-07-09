Galectin Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 21,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,076% compared to the typical daily volume of 995 call options.

NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

GALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

