Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 90 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,628,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $900.77.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $876.50 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $902.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $866.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

