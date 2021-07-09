Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRX. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 158,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

