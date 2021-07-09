Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,000 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.66% of Navigator worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS opened at $10.09 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $563.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 2.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.