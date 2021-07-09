Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GLPI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.77.

GLPI stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

