GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) were down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 13,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 547,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 108,830 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $20,020,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

