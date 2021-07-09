Gas Market Capitalization Tops $58.25 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $58.25 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00017491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00119685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00163111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,982.44 or 1.00300777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00941454 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

