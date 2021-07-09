Geert R. Kersten Buys 25,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVM opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). On average, analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 346,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 1,391.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 166,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 627.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 124,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

