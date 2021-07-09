Geert R. Kersten Buys 25,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CVM opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). On average, analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
