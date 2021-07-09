General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up to $56.06

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.06, but opened at $57.98. General Motors shares last traded at $58.17, with a volume of 194,935 shares traded.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

