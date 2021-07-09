General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

