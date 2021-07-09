Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 111,867 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -2.91.

About Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

