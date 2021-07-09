Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.47. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

