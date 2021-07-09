Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,215 ($68.13). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,150 ($67.29), with a volume of 67,858 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,526 ($72.20).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,026.24. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

