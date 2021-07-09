Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 130,488 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $622,420. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

